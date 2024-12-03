News & Insights

Onity Group Strengthens Capital Structure Through Asset Sale

December 03, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Onity Group ( (ONIT) ) has provided an update.

Onity Group Inc., a non-bank mortgage servicer, successfully sold its 15% interest in MSR Asset Vehicle LLC to Oaktree Capital for $49.5 million, utilizing proceeds alongside $500 million from 9.875% Senior Notes to redeem significant corporate debt. This strategic move enhances Onity’s capital structure, enabling continued growth and financial flexibility, while maintaining its subservicing relationship with MAV.

