Onity Group Strengthens Capital Structure Through Asset Sale

Onity Group ( (ONIT) ) has provided an update.
Onity Group Inc., a non-bank mortgage servicer, successfully sold its 15% interest in MSR Asset Vehicle LLC to Oaktree Capital for $49.5 million, utilizing proceeds alongside $500 million from 9.875% Senior Notes to redeem significant corporate debt. This strategic move enhances Onity’s capital structure, enabling continued growth and financial flexibility, while maintaining its subservicing relationship with MAV.
