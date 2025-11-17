Onfolio Holdings, Inc Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Onfolio Holdings, Inc (ONFOW) released Loss for its third quarter of -$0.84 million

The company's earnings totaled -$0.84 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$0.42 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.3% to $2.74 million from $2.01 million last year.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.84 Mln. vs. -$0.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.16 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $2.74 Mln vs. $2.01 Mln last year.

