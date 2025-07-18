Onfolio Holdings Inc. Launches Strategic Partnership Program for Content Creators

Onfolio Holdings Inc. launches a partnership program to support content creators in scaling their businesses and generating revenue.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. has announced the launch of a strategic partnership program aimed at assisting content creators, particularly digital educators and course creators, in scaling their businesses. The program will provide creators with hands-on support, expertise, and resources in exchange for a share of the additional revenue generated. According to CEO Dominic Wells, many talented educators struggle with the business aspects, particularly in marketing and monetization, and this initiative is designed to help them realize their full potential while also establishing a recurring revenue stream for Onfolio. The company plans to onboard partners and expects to reveal its first cohort of creators soon.

Potential Positives

Onfolio has launched a strategic partnership program aimed at helping content creators scale their businesses, indicating a proactive approach to enhancing collaboration and support within the digital education sector.

The program is expected to generate a recurring revenue stream for Onfolio, showcasing a promising business model centered on mutual value creation.

This initiative highlights Onfolio's expertise in scaling information product businesses, reinforcing its reputation and positioning in the digital education space.

Onfolio plans to announce its first cohort of partners soon, which may enhance its visibility and strengthen its market presence.

Potential Negatives

The strategic partnership program may indicate that Onfolio is relying on external creators to drive revenue, suggesting potential limitations in its own growth and marketing capabilities.

The emphasis on the need for creators to improve their marketing and operational capabilities might hint at broader weaknesses within Onfolio's business model or overall market positioning.

The inclusion of a lengthy forward-looking statement warning about various risks could create concerns among investors about the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Onfolio's new partnership program?

The program aims to help content creators scale their businesses through support, expertise, and resource investments.

Who can participate in Onfolio's partnership program?

The program targets digital educators, course creators, and knowledge entrepreneurs who create high-quality content.

How does Onfolio benefit from the partnership program?

Onfolio earns a share of the incremental revenue generated through each partnership, creating a recurring revenue stream.

What challenges do course creators face that Onfolio addresses?

Course creators often struggle with marketing, automation, and monetization, which the program aims to alleviate.

When will Onfolio announce its first cohort of creators?

The company expects to announce its first cohort of creators in the coming weeks.

$ONFO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ONFO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company") today announced the official launch of a strategic partnership program designed to help content creators scale their businesses through hands-on support, shared expertise, and resource investments. In return, the Company will earn a share of the incremental revenue generated through each partnership.





The program targets digital educators, course creators, and knowledge entrepreneurs who excel in creating high-quality content but often lack the marketing infrastructure, financial strategy, or operational capacity needed to unlock exponential growth. By combining the creator's talent with Onfolio’s proven expertise in scaling information product businesses, the partnership model creates a mutually beneficial path to long-term value creation.





“Many course creators are brilliant educators and product builders, but they struggle with the business side, especially marketing, automation, and monetization,” said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio. “This program allows us to deploy our team, playbook, and resources to help them reach their full potential - while also building a strong, recurring revenue stream for our business.”





Onfolio has a track record of success in the digital education space, and this new initiative reflects its continued focus on scalable, asset-light growth opportunities with high margins and long-term upside. The Company is actively onboarding partners and expects to announce its first cohort of creators in the coming weeks.





About Onfolio Holdings Inc.







Onfolio acquires, operates, and scales a diversified portfolio of digital companies. The Company focuses on businesses with strong cash flows, long-term growth potential, and experienced leadership—or those that can be effectively managed by Onfolio’s in-house team. By targeting under-optimized businesses with untapped potential, Onfolio adds value through operational expertise, strategic guidance, and advanced technologies. For more information, visit





Safe Harbor Statement







Company Contact:







Investor Communications





Onfolio Holdings Inc.









Investors@Onfolio.com







