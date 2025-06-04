Onfolio Holdings Inc. launches Pace Generative LLC, a Generative Engine Optimization agency to enhance brand visibility in AI-generated answers.

Quiver AI Summary

Onfolio Holdings Inc. has launched Pace Generative LLC, a new agency focused on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), aimed at helping brands integrate their expertise into AI-generated answers. As AI tools start to replace traditional search engines for decision-making, GEO offers a strategy to ensure that brands are visible in these responses, influencing consumer choices before they consult conventional search engines. The agency will provide services that include question-driven content creation, AI-optimized site structures, language alignment with AI credibility, and strategic content publishing to enhance a brand's likelihood of being referenced in AI responses. This initiative reflects Onfolio's commitment to adapting marketing strategies for the AI era, positioning businesses to be recognized at critical moments in customer decision-making.

Potential Positives

Onfolio has launched Pace Generative LLC, positioning itself at the forefront of the emerging Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market, tapping into a growing opportunity as AI tools reshape digital discovery.

The introduction of GEO services allows brands to be embedded within AI-generated answers, enhancing visibility and trust directly in decision-making moments, potentially leading to competitive advantages for clients.

With a strong foundation in SEO and content strategies, Onfolio aims to leverage its expertise to adapt to the next era of online visibility, significantly expanding its service offerings.

Research indicates a significant shift towards AI tools for information discovery, with Pace Generative meeting the anticipated demand in sectors where trust and expertise are critical for customer decisions.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated success and demand for the new GEO service, which may not materialize as expected, creating potential for disappointment among stakeholders.

There is a significant focus on competing with established AI tools and platforms, which may imply that Onfolio faces substantial competition and challenges in gaining market traction for Pace Generative.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties in the Safe Harbor statement may cause concern among investors regarding future performance and strategic execution.

FAQ

What is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)?

GEO is a strategy that ensures brands are included in AI-generated answers, helping them gain trust and visibility.

How does Pace Generative help brands?

Pace Generative assists brands in becoming part of AI-generated answers by crafting authoritative content and optimizing site structure.

Why is GEO important for businesses?

GEO is crucial as AI assistants replace traditional search engines in decision-making, influencing customer choices before they search online.

What industries can benefit from Pace Generative's services?

Pace Generative targets industries where trust and expertise are vital, including healthcare, finance, law, education, and B2B services.

How is GEO different from SEO?

While SEO focuses on ranking in search results, GEO embeds a brand's expertise directly in AI-generated responses to build trust.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ONFO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ONFO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company") today announced the launch of Pace Generative LLC, a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) agency created to help brands appear in AI-generated answers - a rapidly emerging opportunity in digital discovery and trust-building.





As AI assistants start to replace traditional search engines as the primary way people discover and evaluate services, GEO has emerged as a mission-critical strategy. It ensures that a brand’s insights and authority are embedded in the answers delivered by AI tools - positioning businesses at the point of decision-making, not just after the fact.





Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) helps businesses become part of the answers AI platforms generate, by embedding their expertise directly in real-time, conversational responses.





When a user asks an AI assistant, “Who’s the top cosmetic surgeon near me?”, “What wealth management firm should I trust with my portfolio?”, or “Which estate planning attorney is most experienced in my area?”, GEO helps to determine which businesses are cited in the answer. These moments often shape high-value decisions, before a search engine is ever consulted. For example, a law firm that appears in ChatGPT’s response to “best estate attorney in Miami” could earn immediate trust and consideration well before a potential client sees competing websites.





AI-driven discovery is accelerating. A recent Elon University study found that 52% of U.S. adults already use AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, and Copilot. ChatGPT alone now serves 400 million weekly active users globally, including nearly 68 million in the U.S. With platforms like Perplexity gaining traction, AI assistants are becoming the default source for trusted, real-time answers. According to McKinsey, generative AI could add as much as $4.4 trillion in annual economic value, with marketing and sales among the most directly impacted sectors.





This shift is transforming how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen.





As traditional search becomes a fallback rather than the starting point, GEO has emerged as a critical strategy for relevance. Unlike SEO, which helps websites rank in search results, GEO ensures a brand’s insights, authority, and offerings are embedded directly in AI-generated answers.





SEO earns clicks. GEO earns trust, by making brands part of the answer, not just part of the results. Today’s search engines send users to websites. AI platforms deliver the answer itself. If a brand isn’t cited, it may be invisible at the moment of decision.





Onfolio brings deep experience in SEO, having led successful campaigns across multiple agencies and industries. With a strong foundation in content strategy, technical optimization, and performance publishing, the Company is now applying that expertise to the next era of online visibility: GEO.





The launch of Pace Generative marks a strategic evolution. Purpose-built for the AI era, with proprietary frameworks, scalable systems, and specialized processes designed to help brands be recognized and cited by AI platforms.





Our core services are designed to help brands become part of the answers AI platforms deliver and not just compete for placement in crowded search results:









Question-Driven Content Creation











We craft authoritative content; articles, guides, FAQs, that mirrors how real people ask questions in tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.











We craft authoritative content; articles, guides, FAQs, that mirrors how real people ask questions in tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.





AI-Optimized Site Structure











We organize websites so that AI models can easily understand, access, and reference key information - ensuring important expertise isn’t overlooked.











We organize websites so that AI models can easily understand, access, and reference key information - ensuring important expertise isn’t overlooked.





Language and Topic Alignment











We align messaging with the terms and topics AI platforms associate with credibility - positioning content to be cited accurately and confidently.











We align messaging with the terms and topics AI platforms associate with credibility - positioning content to be cited accurately and confidently.





Strategic Publishing and Distribution











We publish and distribute content in formats, channels, and timelines that signal trust- improving the likelihood of being included in AI-generated answers.







These services improve the chances that a brand will be surfaced in the moment a customer asks for a trusted recommendation and will help position that brand as part of the decision-making conversation.





“AI is where decisions are being made,” said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio Holdings Inc. “If a brand isn’t part of the answers, it’s not in the market. GEO isn’t just the next evolution of search, it’s the new standard for being found.”





Pace Generative is built for businesses and professionals in industries where trust, expertise, and timing drive customer decisions - including healthcare, finance, law, education, consulting, B2B services, and high-end consumer markets.





Onfolio anticipates strong demand for Pace Generative’s GEO service as more organizations adapt their marketing strategies for AI-native visibility.





As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how the world seeks and selects solutions, Pace Generative is helping forward-thinking companies lead the AI-powered conversations that define tomorrow’s market leaders.





For more information, visit www.pacegenerative.com or contact Mike at mike@pacegenerative.com.







About Onfolio Holdings Inc.







Onfolio acquires, operates, and scales a diversified portfolio of digital companies. The Company focuses on businesses with strong cash flows, long-term growth potential, and experienced leadership—or those that can be effectively managed by Onfolio’s in-house team. By targeting under-optimized businesses with untapped potential, Onfolio adds value through operational expertise, strategic guidance, and advanced technologies. For more information, visit





www







.







onfolio.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Company Contact:







Investor Communications





Onfolio Holdings Inc.









Investors@Onfolio.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.