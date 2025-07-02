Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Successful Case Study from Pace Generative LLC on AI Traffic Optimization

Onfolio's subsidiary, Pace Generative, reports significant boosts in AI-driven web traffic and conversion rates for a client.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Pace Generative LLC, has released its first case study showcasing significant improvements for an enterprise client in the realm of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Between January and May 2025, Pace Generative helped the client achieve a 358% increase in AI Overview ownership and a 101% rise in AI Chat traffic, leading to a boost in conversion rates from 2% to 5%. This highlights a pivotal shift in online traffic dynamics, as data shows that AI-generated traffic is becoming increasingly valuable compared to traditional Google traffic. Pace Generative aims to assist clients in enhancing their visibility in the AI search landscape through innovative optimization strategies.

Potential Positives

Pace Generative LLC's first case study reports a significant increase in AI-generated traffic and conversion rates for an enterprise client, highlighting the effectiveness of their Generative Engine Optimization services.

The reported 358% increase in AI Overview ownership and 101% increase in AI Chat traffic demonstrates tangible results that could attract new clients and enhance Onfolio's reputation in the market.

The emergence of AI traffic as a potential growth area, especially while traditional Google traffic is declining, indicates a strategic opportunity for Onfolio to position itself as a leader in Generative Engine Optimization.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's ability to meet its projections, potentially leading to investor uncertainty.

The emphasis on AI and generative traffic may reflect a lack of stability in traditional web traffic sources, indicating vulnerability in their business model.

Highlighting the increasing value of AI traffic and decline of Google traffic could suggest that the company faces significant competitive challenges as the market evolves.

FAQ

What is Pace Generative LLC?

Pace Generative LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Onfolio Holdings focused on Generative Engine Optimization to enhance AI visibility for clients.

How did Pace Generative assist its enterprise client?

Pace Generative helped its client double conversion rates and significantly increase traffic from AI sources like Google AI Overview and ChatGPT.

What were the results reported in the case study?

The case study reported a 358% increase in AI Overview ownership, a 101% increase in AI Chat traffic, and conversion rates rising from 2% to 5%.

Why is Generative Engine Optimization important?

With AI traffic rising and traditional Google traffic declining, Generative Engine Optimization is critical for businesses aiming to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

How can I learn more about Pace Generative's services?

You can read the full case study and learn more about their services by visiting https://pacegenerative.com/ai-visibility-playbook/.

$ONFO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ONFO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Onfolio Holdings Inc.



(Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pace Generative LLC, has released its first case study, reporting significant results for an enterprise client.





Pace Generative is a Generative Engine Optimization agency helping clients increase the traffic they receive from Google AI Overviews and Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT.





From January to May 2025, the Pace Generative team worked closely with a publicly traded enterprise client, driving a notable increase in referrals from AI, and more than doubling the conversion rates of that traffic in the process.





The client saw an increase in AI Overview ownership of 358%, an increase in AI Chat traffic of 101%, and conversion rates of that traffic went from 2% to 5%.





With online web traffic undergoing a large disruption in 2025, Pace Generative will offer not just a glimmer of hope, but a generational opportunity to those who move early and embrace AI chat traffic.





Data from third parties is increasingly showing that not only is AI traffic increasing while Google traffic declines, but AI traffic is up to 4.4x more valuable, making Generative Engine Optimization/AI SEO something not to be ignored.





To learn more about GEO services and read Pace Generative’s case study, please visit:



https://pacegenerative.com/ai-visibility-playbook/









About Pace Generative







Pace Generative is a Generative Engine Optimization Agency, focused on helping clients improve their AI Visibility across the web. Using a combination of proprietary content optimization, PR, and data-driven tracking, Pace Generative aims to help clients track visibility, shift sentiment, and dominate the AI search and chat landscape. Pace Generative is a wholly owned subsidiary of Onfolio Holdings.







About Onfolio Holdings







Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses. Onfolio acquires businesses that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit



www





.





onfolio.com



for more information.







Safe Harbor Statement







The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Contact









investors@onfolio.com





