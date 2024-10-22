Onfolio aquires Eastern Standard Business

Onfolio (ONFO) announced that it has successfully completed the previously disclosed transaction to acquire the majority interest in the assets of Eastern Standard. Eastern Standard provides clients with digital marketing services including integrated branding, and digital customer experiences. “We continue to maintain an active pipeline of profitable companies we can acquire and expect that our Special Purpose Vehicle model, along with our non-convertible Series A Preferred Shares, will continue to play an important part of our future acquisitions,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ONFO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.