Onex Reports Net Income In Q4

February 20, 2026 — 07:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings of $181 million, or $2.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $2 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same period of 2024. Total segment net earnings per fully diluted share was $2.28 compared to $0.62.

The Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2026.

At last close, Onex shares were trading at C$106.33, down 0.99%.

