Onex Q3 Net Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Onex Corp. (ONEX.TO), Friday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting net earnings of $39 million, or $0.57 a share, compared to $127 million, or $1.68 a share, last year.

EBIT declined to $40 million from $127 million in the previous year.

Total income decreased to $129 million from $199 million a year earlier.

Onex's stock closed at C$117.65, down 1.19 percent on the Toronto.

