Markets

Onex Q3 Net Earnings Decline

November 07, 2025 — 08:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Onex Corp. (ONEX.TO), Friday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting net earnings of $39 million, or $0.57 a share, compared to $127 million, or $1.68 a share, last year.

EBIT declined to $40 million from $127 million in the previous year.

Total income decreased to $129 million from $199 million a year earlier.

Onex's stock closed at C$117.65, down 1.19 percent on the Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.