Markets

Onex Q1 Earnings Fall

May 15, 2026 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Onex Corporation (ONEX), an asset management firm specializing in acquisitions, Friday reported lower earnings for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $129 million $1.76 per share from $168 million or $2.36 per share of last year.

Asset management fee related earnings declined to $5 million from $11 million of previous year.

Total fee-related income was a loss of $3 million compared with earnings of $2 million for the same period prior quarter.

Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 10.

Currently, ONEX shares are trading at C$112.94, up 2.12% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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