OneStream exercises option to purchase additional shares in secondary offering

OneStream (OS) announced that in connection with the previously announced underwritten public offering of 15M shares of its Class A common stock, which closed on November 18, the underwriters have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price of $31.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Of the additional shares, 1,351,043 shares were sold by selling stockholders and 898,957 shares were sold by OneStream as part of a non-dilutive “synthetic secondary” transaction. OneStream did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the public offering.
