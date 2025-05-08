ONESTREAM Earnings Results: $OS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONESTREAM ($OS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $136,310,000, beating estimates of $135,305,465 by $1,004,535.
ONESTREAM Insider Trading Activity
ONESTREAM insiders have traded $OS stock on the open market 95 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 95 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193.
- TFO PARTNERS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193.
- DREAM HOLDINGS LLC KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193.
- NGT (DREAM) BLOCKER PARENT L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193.
- CRAIG COLBY (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 280,000 shares for an estimated $8,318,379.
- MICHAEL BURKLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,149 shares for an estimated $2,267,619.
- JONATHAN D MARINER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,157 shares for an estimated $1,368,867.
- KARA WILSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,157 shares for an estimated $1,368,867.
- WILLIAM A KOEFOED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,765 shares for an estimated $929,017.
- JOHN KINZER sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $811,200
ONESTREAM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
ONESTREAM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 04/24/2025
- Andrew DeGasperi from BNP Paribas set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025
- Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 04/16/2025
