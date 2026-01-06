OneStream To Be Acquired By Hg For $6.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - OneStream, Inc. (OS) Tuesday agreed to be acquired by Hg, a leading investor in software, services and data businesses. The all-cash transaction values OneStream at about $6.4 billion in equity value.

Hg will be OneStream's majority voting shareholder. General Atlantic, a global investor, will also be a significant minority investor alongside Tidemark, a technology investment firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneStream shareholders will receive $24.00 per share in cash. The per-share purchase price represents a 31% premium to OneStream's closing share price on January 5, 2026 and a 27% premium to its volume-weighted average share price over the 30-trading day period ending the same date.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Upon completion of the transaction, OneStream will become a privately held company. Hg will invest in OneStream from its Saturn Fund.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for OneStream and our vision to be the operating system for modern Finance," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. "The Office of the CFO is at a critical AI inflection point, and we believe OneStream is well positioned for this shift. As we build on our strong foundation of growth, we are thrilled to partner with the teams at Hg, General Atlantic and Tidemark. Through this partnership, we are able to significantly advance our AI-first go-to-market strategy and expand our Finance AI capabilities at a rapid pace. This transaction delivers immediate value to our shareholders and is a vote of confidence in our strategy, our talented employees and our partner ecosystem. We look forward to having the ability to move faster, think bigger and deliver more for our forward-thinking Finance customers."

Shea will continue to serve as CEO, and the current leadership team will remain in place. OneStream will maintain its headquarters in Birmingham, Michigan.

