Markets
OSW

OneSpaWorld Affirms Q4 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

January 12, 2026 — 07:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) said, on a preliminary basis, for the fourth quarter, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $239.5 million to $244.5 million, revised from previous guidance of $241 million to $246 million; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $32 million, unchanged from its previous guidance.

On a preliminary basis, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $958.5 million to $963.5 million, versus previous guidance of $960 million to $965 million; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122 million to $124 million, unchanged from its previous guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $128 million to $138 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.