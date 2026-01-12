OneSpaWorld Affirms Q4 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) said, on a preliminary basis, for the fourth quarter, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $239.5 million to $244.5 million, revised from previous guidance of $241 million to $246 million; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $32 million, unchanged from its previous guidance.

On a preliminary basis, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $958.5 million to $963.5 million, versus previous guidance of $960 million to $965 million; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122 million to $124 million, unchanged from its previous guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $128 million to $138 million.

