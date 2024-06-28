OneSpan (OSPN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $12.82, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

The internet security company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 205.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for OneSpan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OneSpan has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.12.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

