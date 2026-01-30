OneSpan (OSPN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $11.78, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet security company had lost 9.27% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.31, marking a 29.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59.85 million, down 2.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $240.11 million, demonstrating changes of +9.09% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. OneSpan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.8, so one might conclude that OneSpan is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

