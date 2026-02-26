OneSpan Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $43.54 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $28.79 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OneSpan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.03 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $62.92 million from $61.17 million last year.

OneSpan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.54 Mln. vs. $28.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $62.92 Mln vs. $61.17 Mln last year.

