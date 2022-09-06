OneSpan Appoints That Jorge Garcia Martell As New CFO

(RTTNews) - OneSpan, Inc. (OSPN), the digital agreements security company, announced Tuesday that Jorge Garcia Martell has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022.

Martell replaces Jan Kees van Gaalen, who concluded his role as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer concurrently with Martell's appointment.

Martell joins OneSpan with over 20 years of financial, strategic, and operational leadership experience, including M&A strategy.

He most recently served as CFO and Treasurer at Extreme Reach, Inc., an omnichannel creative logistics company for brand advertising. Before assuming the CFO role, Martell served as Extreme Reach's VP of Finance and Corporate Controller.

Prior to Extreme Reach, Martell was the Assistant Corporate Controller, Director of Finance and Treasurer at Sapient Corp., prior to its acquisition by Publicis Groupe. Prior to Sapient, Martell held leadership roles at ABM Industries, Inc., and KPMG LLP.

