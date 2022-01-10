ONEQ Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the ONEQ ETF (Symbol: ONEQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.09, changing hands as low as $56.77 per share. ONEQ shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONEQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONEQ's low point in its 52 week range is $48.1071 per share, with $63.1122 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.68.

