OnePlus 12 Smartphone Launched With Pixelworks X7 Visual Processor

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) announced the launch of OnePlus 12 smartphone that incorporates the Pixelworks X7 independent display processor. The Pixelworks X7 visual processor and OnePlus' Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine work together seamlessly to enhance the rendering and display capabilities for gaming.

This will be the fourth OnePlus device that incorporates Pixelworks' hardware in 2023 after the flagship OnePlus 11, the performance powerhouse OnePlus Ace 2 and its advanced version, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

Apart from incorporating Pixelworks' hardware, OnePlus has worked closely with their game development teams to optimize the picture quality of game content and scenes to provide end-users a more smooth, stable and immersive gaming experience.

The OnePlus 12 smartphone offers users a smoother and more stable 120Hz ultra-clear visual experience by incorporating Pixelworks' ultra-low latency MotionEngine technology, low-power super resolution and multi-brightness color calibration technologies.

The use of the MotionEngine technology offers intensive image rendering from the GPU to enable silky-smooth 120fps gaming experiences, while also managing power consumption and preventing device overheating for longer play time.

The use of the low-power super resolution technology offers smooth 120fps gaming experiences to consumers by scaling picture quality to 2K resolution, generating clearer texture and richer details.

The Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine allows users to enable both 120fps frame rate and 2K super resolution simultaneously for a lifelike visual experience in popular mobile games.

The OnePlus 12 smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform that incorporates generative AI from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The smartphone comes with a 2K display panel from BOE with DisplayMate's A+ certification and supports a 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate.

The OnePlus 12 also comes with a main camera that is the world's first to feature the latest LYTIA image sensor for clear images across various scenarios.

