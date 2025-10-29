ONEOK Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Year Over Year

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 2.1%. The bottom line also increased 26.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.18.

OKE’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $8.63 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.05 billion by 14.1%. However, the top line rose 71.9% from $5.02 billion in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Highlights of OKE’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $2.12 billion, up 37.2% year over year.



Operating income totaled $1.56 billion, up 38.1% from the prior-year level of $1.13 billion.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $450 million, up 38.5% from $325 million recorded in the year-ago period.



The total natural gas processed was 5,852 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMcf/d), up 142.8% year over year.



The company reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 4,657 million dekatherms per day (MDth/d), which increased 3.2% year over year.

OKE’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.20 billion compared with $0.73 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $31.99 billion compared with $31.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to $4.05 billion compared with $3.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

OKE’s 2025 Guidance

ONEOK anticipates its consolidated 2025 net income in the band of $3.17-$3.65 billion. It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $8-$8.45 billion.



Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest, are now expected in the range of $1.82-$1.78 billion compared to the previous range of $1.77-$1.73 billion.



Diluted EPS is expected in the range of $4.97-$5.77. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.41, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

OKE’s Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Energy Transfer LP ET is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per unit, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 6.3%.



ET’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales stands at $22.91 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 10.3%.



Plains All American Pipeline PAA is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per unit, which calls for a year-over-year fall of 2.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales stands at $13.10 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 2.8%.



Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov. 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.11 per unit, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 56.3%.



DKL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $254.4 million, which implies a year-over-year rise of 18.8%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.