ONEOK Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Year Over Year

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 15.4%. The bottom line also declined 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.09. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

OKE’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $8.04 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 billion by 14.9%. The top line also improved 68.2% from $4.78 billion in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Highlights of OKE’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.78 billion, up 23.2% year over year.



Operating income totaled $1.22 billion, up 14.7% from the prior-year level of $1.06 billion.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $442 million, up 47.3% from $300 million recorded in the year-ago period.



The total natural gas processed was 5,250 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMcf/d), up 140.1% year over year.



The company reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 4,663 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d), which increased 4% year over year.

OKE’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $141 million compared with $733 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $29.78 billion compared with $31.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first three months of 2025 amounted to $904 million compared with $596 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

OKE’s 2025 Guidance

ONEOK anticipates consolidated 2025 net income in the band of $3.21-$3.69 billion. It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $8-$8.45 billion.



Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest, are still expected in the range of $1.77-$1.73 billion.



Diluted EPS is expected in the range of $4.97-$5.77 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.35 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

OKE’s Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Energy Transfer ET is slated to report first-quarter results on May 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per unit, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.



ET’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 21.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at $23.37 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 8.1%.



Devon Energy DVN is slated to report first-quarter results on May 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%.



DVN’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $4.36 billion, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 21.3%.



Plains All American Pipeline PAA is slated to report first-quarter results on May 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 12.2%.



PAA holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at $12.87 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.3%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.