Markets
OKE

ONEOK Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

February 23, 2026 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $977 million

The company's earnings totaled $977 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $923 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $9.065 billion from $7.000 billion last year.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $977 Mln. vs. $923 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $9.065 Bln vs. $7.000 Bln last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $5.04 to $5.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.