ONEOK Completes NGL Fractionation & Pipeline Expansion Projects

ONEOK, Inc. OKE announced the completion of MB-6, a 125,000 barrel per day (bpd) natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionator in Mont Belvieu, TX, and the full looping of the West Texas NGL Pipeline system.



The completion of these important NGL projects demonstrates the company’s dedication to meeting its customers' needs by providing reliable midstream solutions.

Key Benefits of OKE’s NGL Projects

Completion of MB-6 should increase the company's fractionation capacity to more than 1 million bpd, reducing the need for third-party fractionation and improving ONEOK's ability to meet the growing market demand for NGL.



Completing the full looping of the West Texas NGL pipeline system should increase the capacity to 515,000 bpd. Additional pump stations, expected to be completed in mid-2025, should further increase system capacity to 740,000 bpd.

Growth Prospects

According to a Market Research Future report, the global NGL market will register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2023-2032 and is estimated to reach $32.6 billion by 2032.



The global NGL market is influenced by natural gas production levels, energy demand, economic growth, technological advancements in extraction and processing, and shifts in supply and demand dynamics.



Along with OKE, other oil and gas companies like Targa Resources TRGP, Enterprise Products EPD and Energy Transfer ET are set to take advantage of the growing NGL market.



Targa Resources’ fractionation ownership position in Mont Belvieu is among the company’s best midstream assets. The facility has connectivity to supply, storage and terminaling infrastructure, as well as to end markets through petrochemical complex and exports. In the third quarter of 2024, TRGP’s fractionation volumes totaled 953.8 thousand bpd, up 20% from 793.4 thousand bpd recorded a year ago.



TRGP’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is 40.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 71.6%.



EPD has an extensive pipeline network that spreads across more than 50,000 miles. The pipelines carry natural gas, NGL, crude oil and refined products. The partnership boasts a fully integrated midstream portfolio with 19 gas processing units, 25 fractionators and 11 condensate distillation facilities.



EPD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per unit indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.



Energy Transfer owns nearly 5,700 miles of NGL pipelines with an aggregate transportation capacity of 3 million bpd. It has eight NGL fractionators in Mont Belvieu, and another at Geismar, LA. The firm’s total NGL export capacity is more than 1.1 million bpd. ET exports more NGLs than any other company or country, accounting for approximately 20% of theglobal market



ET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per unit indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.1%.

OKE’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, ONEOK’s shares have risen 37.4% compared with the industry’s 24.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OKE’s Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.