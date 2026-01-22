ONEOK Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OKE

In trading on Thursday, shares of ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.33, changing hands as high as $76.61 per share. ONEOK Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKE's low point in its 52 week range is $64.02 per share, with $107.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.45. The OKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.