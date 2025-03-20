ONEOK Benefits From Fee-Based Earnings & Expansion Efforts

ONEOK Inc. OKE stands to benefit from higher fee-based earnings and midstream assets located in productive regions. The company also continues to gain from its organic initiatives and diverse customer base.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to intense competition in the pipeline business and seasonality in its operations.

Factors Acting in Favor of OKE

With production volumes resuming normalcy, ONEOK is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments across all its segments. More than 88% of its 2024 earnings were fee-based. The company expects more than 90% of 2025 revenues to be fee-based.



ONEOK has witnessed more than 16% growth in adjusted EBITDA over the past 11 years, and it continues to anticipate similar growth in the future. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $8-$8.45 billion for 2025.



After completing the acquisition of Medallion Midstream from Global Infrastructure Partners in 2024, ONEOK completed another acquisition of EnLink Midstream, LLC, in January 2025. These strategic acquisitions are expected to produce considerable cost savings and synergies, further enhancing the profitability of the company.



ONEOK also continues to invest in organic growth projects to expand within its existing operating regions and provide a broad range of services to crude oil and natural gas producers as well as end-use markets.

Headwinds for OKE

The natural gas and natural gas liquids pipeline operators are expected to remain highly competitive. In addition to the existing pipeline companies, this midstream section has recently seen many energy companies form master limited partnerships to begin pipeline services. Although OKE’s assets are well spread out, its ability to withstand competitive challenges will depend on the efficiency, quality and reliability of its services.



Some of its operations are highly seasonal, and revenues from these operations may fluctuate from one period to the next. Thus, during peak demands, prices might increase, affecting its operations.

OKE Stock Price Performance

In the past month, shares of the company have risen 2% against the industry’s 0.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

