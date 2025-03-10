OneMedNet Collaborates with Datavant to Enhance Access to Real World Data for Life Sciences Research

OneMedNet collaborates with Datavant to enhance access to real-world data for life sciences and medical research.

OneMedNet has partnered with Datavant to enhance access to tokenized, specialized health data for life sciences and medical research. This collaboration utilizes OneMedNet's extensive network, which encompasses 31 million patients and over 121 million clinical studies, providing comprehensive insights for understanding patient journeys related to specific diseases. By integrating OneMedNet’s patient tokens into Datavant’s ecosystem, researchers can easily find and access Real-World Data tailored to certain patient populations, thereby improving data visibility and connectivity. This partnership aims to facilitate faster clinical innovations while maintaining patient privacy. OneMedNet emphasizes that securely linking healthcare data can unlock significant transformative potential for researchers.

Collaboration with Datavant enhances OneMedNet's capabilities by providing tokenized, purpose-built data for life sciences and medical research, potentially increasing their market reach and impact.

Access to a network of 31M patients and 121M+ clinical studies facilitates comprehensive insights into patient journeys, which could attract more customers seeking Real-World Data.

The partnership emphasizes OneMedNet's leadership in medical innovation through AI and seamless integration, reinforcing its position as a key player in the health data ecosystem.

Integration with Datavant's ecosystem allows researchers to efficiently access critical patient-level insights, accelerating the development of evidence-based solutions in healthcare.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces significant uncertainty regarding future performance, which could undermine investor confidence.

The mention of risks related to the competitive environment indicates potential vulnerabilities in the company’s market position.

The forward-looking caution regarding the company's ability to keep pace with new technology may raise concerns about its innovation and adaptability in a rapidly evolving sector.

What is the purpose of the OneMedNet and Datavant collaboration?

The collaboration provides tokenized data access for life sciences and medical research through Datavant’s health data ecosystem.

How does OneMedNet enhance patient journey visibility?

OneMedNet integrates claims data with clinical insights, offering a comprehensive view of patient journeys tailored to specific diseases.

What makes OneMedNet's AI platform unique?

OneMedNet’s AI anonymizes data, providing valuable insights while ensuring patient privacy and enhancing connectivity within the healthcare ecosystem.

Who can benefit from this collaboration?

Life sciences companies, researchers, and organizations can access critical patient-level insights to drive innovative treatments and improve outcomes.

What data types does OneMedNet provide access to?

OneMedNet offers EMR insights like images, ECGs, notes, and more, leveraging a network of 31 million patients and extensive clinical studies.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet, an AI-powered Real World Data leader, has announced a collaboration with Datavant, a health data platform, to provide access to tokenized, purpose-built data for life sciences and medical research through Datavant’s health data ecosystem. Leveraging OneMedNet’s network of 31M patients, 121M+ clinical studies—EMR insights like images, ECGs, and notes—this collaboration enables life sciences companies to integrate claims data for a full view of patient journeys tailored to specific diseases.





By integrating OneMedNet’s patient tokens into the Datavant ecosystem of more than 300 real-world data partners, customers seeking Real-World Data for specific patient populations can effortlessly discover and access it. This streamlined process enhances longitudinal data visibility and connectivity, enabling researchers and organizations to identify the precise insights they need to speed innovative treatments and drive impactful outcomes.





“Linking healthcare data securely unlocks transformative potential for researchers,” said Aaron Green, OneMedNet CEO. “Cross-referencing our data with existing datasets through the Datavant ecosystem confirms its unique value, ensuring it’s additive, non-redundant and cost-effective. This collaboration highlights OneMedNet’s leadership in medical innovation through AI, robust platforms, and seamless integration—and will accelerate the ability of organizations to advance evidence-based solutions and access critical patient-level insights, all while safeguarding privacy.”







About OneMedNet Corporation







OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.





Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin’s volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.





OneMedNet Contacts:





Michael Wong, VP Marketing





Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com





SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION



