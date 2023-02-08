OneMain Holdings (OMF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

OneMain Holdings said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $46.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.39%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 36.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.55 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.41% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $46.99. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.41% from its latest reported closing price of $46.80.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is $3,703MM, an increase of 25.40%. The projected annual EPS is $7.09, a decrease of 6.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 6.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OMF is 0.3354%, an increase of 2.1295%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 128,799K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,094,970 shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,090,050 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 15.28% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,142,177 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,381,093 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889,274 shares, representing an increase of 46.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 48.10% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,542,856 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,277,618 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314,541 shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 18.60% over the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

OneMain Holdings Background Information

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

