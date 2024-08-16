OneConnect Financial Technology Posts Narrower Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q2 - Quick Facts

News & Insights

OneConnect Financial Technology Posts Narrower Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q2

August 16, 2024

(RTTNews) - OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) posted a second quarter net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of RMB 17 million, compared to a loss of RMB 41 million for the same period of the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations per ADS was RMB 0.46, compared to a loss of RMB 1.13.

Revenue from continuing operations decreased by 26.3% to RMB 692 million from RMB 939 million, last year, primarily due to strategic adjustments made to revenue mix.

