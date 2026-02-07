One Top EV Stock to Buy in February

Key Points

Volkswagen has scaled back its aggressive full-EV plans of late.

It is still developing EVs and extended-range EVs to win over potential customers put off by range anxiety and EV costs.

The company is growing slowly and steadily and it's trading at a good valuation right now.

10 stocks we like better than Volkswagen Ag ›

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on an interesting trajectory over the past few years.

Remember back in 2018? Legacy automakers were practically tripping over one another to announce they'd totally phase out internal combustion engines by 2030 or potentially even earlier.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Now in 2026, most large automakers have delayed or altogether canceled their EV plans. But despite changes like declining sales in the United States and the spike in lithium prices over the last year, EVs still have a place on the roads of tomorrow. The future might just be delayed a bit.

And if you're still optimistic about electric cars (and there are many reasons to be) then you might consider giving Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) a look.

The people's electric car

Volkswagen had one of the most aggressive EV schedules of any legacy automakers. But now, the company has scaled back its EV goals. In 2024 it reinvested $64 billion back into developing new gas-powered cars. And in mid-2025 Volkswagen announced it would be delaying its next-generation EV architecture into the late 2020s.

However, Volkswagen has not given up on its EV plans. And in fact, it might be going about developing them in a smarter way.

EV range anxiety is a very real thing. So are some of the costs associated with EVs.

According to AAA, the number of people who consider themselves likely or very likely to buy a fully electric car has shrunk from 25% in 2022 to 16% in 2025 and the percentage of people who consider themselves unlikely or very unlikely to buy a full EV has grown from 51% in 2022 to 63% in 2025.

The main reasons cited were range anxiety, the potential costs of repairing a battery (the most expensive part of an EV), and the overall higher upfront costs of buying an EV. That problem has been worsened by the cost of lithium more than doubling over the past 12 months and the end of the EV tax credit.

So Volkswagen is exploring extended-range EVs. Essentially, they work similarly to plug-in hybrids. They have an electric powertrain paired with a small gas engine that acts as a generator. These solve the range anxiety problem and mitigate the cost problem a bit. Because the car has a range-extending engine, the battery can be smaller and less expensive.

If Volkswagen goes this route, it can win over potential EV buyers put off by range anxiety and get them in the funnel to consider one of the company's full EVs next. Because once you own an EV, range anxiety decreases significantly.

As a long-term solution to get people to buy electric cars, extended-range EVs sound like a winning strategy. And you don't need to worry about Volkswagen running out of money while it implements its long-term strategies.

The company is a slow, steady growth engine with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% over the past decade. And despite the fact that it's up 25% over the past year, Volkswagen looks like a good value right now.

Volkswagen's trailing-12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is sitting at 7.6, compared to 9.46 for BMW, 9.62 for Toyota Motor, and 26.21 for General Motors.

By my math that makes Volkswagen worth a look if you're bullish on EVs in the long term but realistic about their short-term struggles.

Should you buy stock in Volkswagen Ag right now?

Before you buy stock in Volkswagen Ag, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Volkswagen Ag wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

James Hires has positions in Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool recommends Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors, and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.