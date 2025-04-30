One Stop Systems Secures Record $6.5 Million Contract for High-Performance Military Servers and FPGA Systems

OSS secured a $6.5 million contract to deliver 80 high-performance servers for a mobile intelligence platform supporting U.S. military operations.

Quiver AI Summary

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) has announced a record $6.5 million contract to deliver 80 high-performance servers and field-programmable gate array systems for a mobile intelligence platform aimed at military use. The contract, received from a leading defense and technology solutions company, is part of OSS's growth strategy and includes equipment designed for rugged tactical environments, playing a crucial role in a U.S. Department of Defense program that collects sensor data and provides real-time AI analysis. Shipment of the systems is expected to begin in 2025, contributing to OSS's revenue for the year. This contract marks OSS's third separate program win with the same customer in the past eight months, indicating a deepening integration of their technology in defense initiatives. CEO Mike Knowles expressed confidence in the company's trajectory and growing demand for its products designed for challenging environments.

Potential Positives

OSS announced a record $6.5 million contract with a leading defense and technology solutions company, highlighting the company's successful growth strategy.

The contract involves the delivery of 80 high-performance servers and FPGA systems specifically engineered for tactical military environments, demonstrating OSS's capabilities in a crucial sector.

This contract marks the third program win in eight months with the same customer, indicating a strengthening relationship and increased demand for OSS's products.

OSS's products play a significant role in U.S. Department of Defense programs that enhance real-time data analysis and sensor information collection, showcasing the company's relevance in national defense initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a record contract, the press release includes extensive forward-looking statements that caution potential investors about the uncertainty and risk associated with their projected growth and future results.



The company does not disclose specific financial details, such as profit margins or expected profit from the $6.5 million contract, which may lead to concerns about the overall profitability of the deal.



The emphasis on military contracts may raise ethical concerns among stakeholders about the implications of being deeply embedded in defense initiatives, potentially affecting public perception and market opportunities.

FAQ

What is the value of OSS's new contract?

The new contract is valued at $6.5 million.

How many servers will OSS deliver?

OSS will deliver 80 high-performance servers and FPGA systems.

When will shipments for the contract commence?

Shipments are expected to commence in 2025.

What are OSS's products designed for?

OSS products are designed for rugged environments, specifically for military and tactical applications.

Who is OSS's contract partner?

The contract is with a leading defense and technology solutions company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $OSS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OSS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OSS forecast page.

Full Release





OSS





to deliver





80





best-in-class





high performance servers and





f





ield-





p





rogrammable





g





ate





a





rray





systems





designed





for





a





mobi





l





e intelligence platform









Record





$6.5 million





contract





reflects





the Company’s





multi-year growth strategy





that is focused on





establish





ing





production





platform positions







ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a $6.5 million contract from a leading defense and technology solutions company. OSS expects shipments to commence in 2025 and contribute to revenue throughout the year.





Under the terms of the contract, OSS will deliver 80 high performance servers and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) systems engineered for mobile, tactical military environments. The platform will be built around the Company’s 3U SDS rugged servers and 4UP PCIe expansion systems. OSS’ equipment is a key element in a U.S. Department of Defense program that is collecting sensor information, providing users with AI generated real-time analysis, and storing the collected data, all in a tactical environment.





The contract is the third program win over the past eight months with this customer, embedding the Company’s Enterprise Class compute and storage products deeper into next-generation U.S. Department of Defense initiatives.





“OSS is pleased to have been selected by a leading defense and technology solutions company to support a new mobile intelligence platform. This record contract reflects the first large-scale success of our growth strategy, confirms we believe we are on track to achieve our guidance and is indicative of the growing demand for our Enterprise Class compute and storage products that are specifically designed to operate on the edge and in tactical military environments. Additional development and platform opportunities are underway with this customer, which we believe will support our sales growth in 2025 and beyond,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to





www.onestopsystems.com





. You can also follow OSS on



X



,





YouTube





, and





LinkedIn





.











Forward-Looking Statements







OSS cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by OSS or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of this contract, program or future programs with defense contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense, any potential or actual revenue derived from the agreements, the future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.