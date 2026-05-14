One Stop Systems (OSS) Price Target Increased by 42.10% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for One Stop Systems (NasdaqCM:OSS) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 42.10% from the prior estimate of $12.92 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.76% from the latest reported closing price of $15.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Stop Systems. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSS is 0.03%, an increase of 28.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 9,985K shares. The put/call ratio of OSS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 960K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 875K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares , representing an increase of 30.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 35.64% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 693K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 20.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 56.30% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 666K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing a decrease of 116.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 49.50% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 541K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing a decrease of 57.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 34.52% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.