One Stop Systems (OSS) Price Target Increased by 40.74% to 12.92

The average one-year price target for One Stop Systems (NasdaqCM:OSS) has been revised to $12.92 / share. This is an increase of 40.74% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.47% from the latest reported closing price of $8.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Stop Systems. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSS is 0.04%, an increase of 37.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 9,229K shares. The put/call ratio of OSS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 851K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 693K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 20.39%.

Lynrock Lake holds 666K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing a decrease of 116.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 49.50% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 604K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 46.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 146.20% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 432K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 29.75% over the last quarter.

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