One Stop Systems, Inc. Secures $2 Million Contract for Medical Imaging Solutions with Potential $25 Million Program Value

One Stop Systems secures a $2 million contract for AI computing solutions in medical imaging, anticipating $25 million over five years.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) has secured a $2 million production contract from a medical imaging OEM focused on non-invasive breast cancer screening, with expectations of total program value reaching at least $25 million over the next five years. Under the contract, OSS will provide 65 advanced liquid-cooled 3U-SDS systems for the OEM's Breast Scanning devices, moving from pilot to volume production after an initial $500,000 development order in March 2025. OSS President and CEO Mike Knowles expressed enthusiasm about deepening the relationship and highlighted the advanced imaging system's reliance on real-time machine learning algorithms, which require high reliability and performance. The 3U-SDS system is designed for rugged environments and offers data center-class performance with reduced noise, making it suitable for sensitive healthcare settings. This partnership exemplifies OSS's strategy to expand into commercial markets, leveraging its expertise in rugged enterprise-class computing for demanding applications.

Potential Positives

One Stop Systems secured a $2 million production contract for advanced medical imaging systems, underscoring its growing role in the healthcare sector.

The company anticipates a total program value of at least $25 million over the next five years, indicating strong future revenue potential.

This contract signifies a successful transition from a pilot phase to volume production, reflecting OSS's established relationship with a leading medical OEM customer.

OSS's innovative liquid-cooled technology enhances performance and reliability in sensitive environments, positioning the company favorably in the fast-growing market for rugged AI-enabled solutions.

Potential Negatives

Potential reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's ability to meet its projected revenues and program values, as actual results may differ due to inherent business risks.

The contract value of $2 million represents only a small initial step in a larger expected revenue of $25 million, which could indicate dependency on a few key clients for sustained growth.

Success depends heavily on the performance of a specific product (3U-SDS) in a niche market, which may pose risks if market conditions change or if competitors introduce better technology.

FAQ

What contract did One Stop Systems announce recently?

OSS announced a $2 million production contract for medical imaging solutions focused on non-invasive breast cancer screening.

How much is the total program value expected to reach?

The total program value is anticipated to be at least $25 million over the next five years.

What technology will OSS provide under this contract?

OSS will supply 65 next-generation liquid-cooled 3U-SDS systems for the OEM's Breast Scanning devices.

How does OSS's technology benefit healthcare applications?

OSS's rugged AI solutions deliver high-performance computing while minimizing noise, making them ideal for sensitive medical environments.

What markets is OSS targeting with its technology?

OSS is expanding into commercial edge AI markets, especially in healthcare and industries requiring rugged computing solutions.

Full Release



ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new $2 million production contract from a breakthrough medical imaging OEM advancing non-invasive breast cancer screening. OSS expects the total program value of at least $25 million over the next five years.





Under the terms of the contract, OSS will provide 65 next-generation liquid-cooled 3U-SDS that have become standard on all the OEM’s Breast Scanning devices. OSS expects to recognize revenue from this contract over the next six to twelve months. This order represents a transition from successful pilot to volume production, following an initial $500,000 development-phase order in March 2025.





“We are excited to deepen our relationship with this leading medical OEM customer and support their expanding production,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “Their advanced imaging system relies on machine learning algorithms running in real-time. Meeting their demanding requirements including rugged reliability, GPU performance, small form factor, and minimal noise, highlights the unmatched capability of our Enterprise Class, edge-computing platforms.”





“This engagement demonstrates how OSS’s high-performance PCIe/Switch Fabric rugged compute solutions are extending into fast-growing commercial markets like healthcare. As next-gen medical and industrial devices demand more localized AI processing, OSS is uniquely positioned to win based on our ability to deliver high-density compute at the rugged edge,” concluded Mr. Knowles.





At the heart of this platform is OSS’s 3U-SDS system, the Company’s most flexible, rugged solution for AI at the edge. Designed for deployments in anything that moves, from autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to naval platforms and mobile medical devices, the 3U-SDS delivers datacenter-class compute performance in compact, ruggedized form factors.





This is made possible by OSS’s design capabilities, best-in-class PCIe technologies, and proprietary liquid cooling solution, which reduces system noise by up to 20 decibels compared to traditional air-cooled servers and makes it ideal for acoustically sensitive environments like patient care settings. The 3U-SDS supports direct-to-chip and immersion cooling techniques, approaches historically confined to datacenters and gaming systems that operate in climate-controlled spaces. OSS has brought these innovations to the rugged edge, allowing AI workloads to run in frontline medical environments, quietly and effectively.





Today’s announcement underscores OSS’s strategy to expand into commercial edge AI markets by applying the same disciplined, platform-based approach that has driven its success in the defense market. Similar to other platforms, this medical imaging system began with a development engagement and is now transitioning into a multi-year production, sustainment, and support relationship. The Company continues to target large, high-growth verticals where rugged, Enterprise-Class computing is essential.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Factors that may contribute to our plans or expectations not being achieved include but not limited to the potential and/or the results of this commercial program contract and order, any actual revenue or cumulative sales derived from the contract, the future adoption of technologies or applications, for this and other clients, and the expansion of the Company’s offerings in the healthcare industry and/or relationship with commercial customers. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







