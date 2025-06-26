One Stop Systems, Inc. Receives $340,000 Order for Autonomous Maritime Application from Defense Contractor

One Stop Systems announces a $340,000 order for autonomous maritime systems from a defense contractor, enhancing production capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a leader in rugged computing for AI and machine learning, has announced a $340,000 order from a prominent defense contractor in Asia for an autonomous maritime application, marking their third order for unmanned surface vehicles (USVs). Scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2025, this order supports the production shift from development to deployment for harbor patrol operations. Building on a previous $200,000 order, OSS expects about $4 million in cumulative sales between 2026 and 2029 due to increased USV production forecasts. Their technology, which includes rugged servers and high-speed data processing capabilities, enhances the performance of autonomous vessels in challenging marine environments. CEO Mike Knowles highlighted the growth potential of their partnership and the alignment of their platform-based strategy with the needs of global defense contractors.

Potential Positives

OSS has received a significant $340,000 purchase order from a leading defense contractor for an autonomous maritime application, indicating confidence in their technology and solutions.

The order signifies a successful transition from system development to production deployment, showcasing OSS's ability to evolve and meet market demands.

OSS anticipates approximately $4 million in cumulative sales between 2026 and 2029 from this partnership, indicating potential long-term revenue growth.

The partnership positions OSS as a platform partner for next-generation autonomous maritime systems, reinforcing its role in the expanding edge computing market.

Potential Negatives

There is no detailed financial information about the profitability of the $340,000 order or the projected $4 million in cumulative sales, raising concerns about the overall financial health and margins of the company.



The caution regarding forward-looking statements may indicate uncertainty about future performance, which could affect investor confidence.



The reliance on a single leading defense contractor for a significant portion of projected sales could pose a risk to revenue stability and growth if the relationship falters or market conditions change.

FAQ

What recent order did One Stop Systems receive?

OSS received a $340,000 order from a leading defense contractor for autonomous maritime applications.

How does OSS's technology contribute to unmanned surface vehicles?

OSS's technology enables the conversion of manned patrol boats into autonomous surface vessels for various missions.

What are the anticipated sales projections for OSS's USV program?

OSS anticipates approximately $4 million in cumulative sales from 2026 to 2029 for the USV program.

What products is OSS supplying for the defense contractor?

OSS is supplying 16 rugged 3U Gen 5 Short Depth Servers and redundant ethernet switches for data processing.

What markets does OSS serve with its rugged enterprise solutions?

OSS serves markets including autonomous trucking, farming, aircraft, drones, ships, and defense industries with rugged computing solutions.

Full Release



ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it has received a third order from a leading defense contractor in Asia for an autonomous maritime application. The $340,000 purchase order is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2025 and supports the production of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for harbor patrol and security operations.





The order builds on a $200,000 purchase made in December 2024 and marks a key transition from system development to production deployment. Based on current forecasts and the expected expansion of their USV product line production, OSS anticipates approximately $4 million in cumulative sales between 2026 and 2029. This multi-year opportunity reflects OSS’s growing position as a platform partner for next-generation autonomous maritime systems.





OSS’s rugged enterprise class computing technology is embedded into a modular system that enables the conversion of manned patrol boats into autonomous surface vessels. The platform supports a range of mission profiles for defense, public safety, and maritime security, allowing vessels to operate autonomously, intelligently, and safely in complex marine environments.





OSS is supplying 16 rugged 3U Gen 5 Short Depth Servers (SDS) and redundant ethernet switches for high-speed data ingest and interpretation of data from over 30 cameras. The rugged system from OSS is designed to perform reliably in temperatures over 40°C and deliver the necessary computing power to support the USV’s computer vision and autonomous navigation system.





“Today’s announcement demonstrates continued momentum in our partnership with a leading defense contractor and reflects the successful transition into the production phase of their USV program,” said OSS CEO Mike Knowles. “It also reinforces our broader platform-based growth strategy aimed at embedding OSS’s PCIe/Switch Fabric technology from initial development, through production scaling, and into long-term sustainment and support. We believe this model aligns with how global defense contractors build and manage critical programs. We see meaningful long-term value in this expanding relationship, and we are proud to support the deployment of next-generation autonomous maritime systems that advance national and maritime security.”







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the fitness of OSS’ products for unmanned autonomous maritime applications, actual revenue derived from current and expected purchase orders, our growth as a platform partner, performance reliability of the platform in certain conditions, and the timing of shipments and revenue. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







