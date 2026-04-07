A One-Stop Shop to Track the Magnificent Seven as Big Tech Tries to Stabilize

Following its record close on Oct. 29, the NASDAQ has been embroiled in an ongoing selloff that has been aggravated by numerous factors. Perceived overvaluations, artificial intelligence’s threat to Software-as-a-Service stocks, and a rotation into defensive and cyclical sectors have all contributed to mounting losses.

The selloff was punctuated in late March when the index briefly entered a correction. And while the index’s all-time high was less than six months ago, for growth investors who have become accustomed to tech stocks’ recurring double-digit returns and seemingly limitless ceiling, it can feel like an eternity.

This is particularly true of shareholders who have been waiting for the Magnificent Seven to return to their former glory. But these mega-cap companies, which remain extremely well-positioned, are armed with enormous cash reserves. They should continue to reward investors who are long-term, patient, and able to approach the situation with a clear head, recognizing the value propositions and competitive moats they offer.

The result is that tech is presenting a rare buying opportunity—but the window may be closing.

Rather than attempting to identify which individual Magnificent Seven stocks will be the likely winners when the rebound commences, one exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides an all-in-one solution for investors looking to gain simultaneous exposure.

One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure

As a whole, the tech sector’s year-to-date (YTD) loss of around 6% may look bad on paper, but it has paled in comparison to some of the Magnificent Seven’s performances so far this year:

Only Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have performed in line with the tech sector. Even so, the group as a whole has not been immune to the drawdown, with all seven posting YTD losses.

But each underperformer has begun its slow recovery from oversold territory, with the Relative Strength Index suggesting a bottom is likely in. Moreover, analysts’ average price targets on each suggest enormous potential upside over the next 12 months.

Amazon, for instance, carries a price target that is nearly 37% higher than where shares are currently trading. For Meta, that figure climbs to 47%, and for NVIDIA, it is more than 55%. In fact, analysts are forecasting double-digit gains for each of the Magnificent Seven over the next year.

For context, most financial institutions' price targets for the broad market suggest a tempered 10% gain through year’s end, which underscores the enormously appealing prospects being offered by these tech giants at their current prices.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Removes Conjecture From the Equation

Launched on April 11, 2023 and holding $3.61 billion in assets under management, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS: MAGS) is the first-ever ETF to track the cohort of mega-cap tech firms.

The fund, which offers equal-weight exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks, has posted a YTD loss that nearly mirrors the broader NASDAQ.

But its balanced exposure to the Magnificent Seven has resulted in a five-year gain of around 132%.

MAGS is an actively managed ETF with a net expense ratio of 0.29%, notably lower than the average range of 0.5% to 0.75% charged by most actively managed portfolios. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards, using derivative contracts to hedge risks and speculate with symmetry payoffs.

That enables the MAGS to periodically rebalance its holdings, thereby ensuring that the fund capitalizes on the potential of all seven stocks without any single performer having an outsized, dominant impact on the rest of the portfolio.

A Strategy That Has Caught the Eye of Wall Street

The ETF’s actively managed approach has been of particular interest to the smart money.

Despite its roughly 16% loss since the NASDAQ peaked on Oct. 29, the fund has been favored by institutional investors, who have used its short-term weakness as a buying opportunity.

Amid the selloff that began in Q4 2025, for example, institutional buyers piled $8,78 million into the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF. During the same period, institutional selling was markedly lower at just $26,000.

That ratio is amplified when looking at institutional activity over the past 12 months. During that time, buyers injected more than $128 million into the fund while sellers’ outflows totaled just over $8 million.

Based on 335 analysts’ aggregate ratings of the fund’s seven holdings, the ETF receives a Moderate Buy rating.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.