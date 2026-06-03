Markets

The One Social Security Milestone I'm Tracking (And Why You Should Too)

June 03, 2026 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Christy Bieber for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

I am not going to be claiming Social Security for a long time. Despite the fact that retirement is still probably a few decades away for me, there is one Social Security milestone I am paying attention to right now, and that I will continue to focus on for my entire career before retirement.

Here's the Social Security detail I am focusing on, along with some tips on why you may want to do the same.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

adult looking at financial paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

I'm carefully tracking this Social Security milestone

One of the key details I'm tracking related to my Social Security benefits is how many years I have worked. I'm focused on this number because I didn't start working full-time until I was in my mid-20s after law school, and I hope to retire a little early. I also had a few years where I worked only part-time hours because I had two babies.

This matters because your Social Security benefits are calculated based on your average wages over your highest 35 years of earnings. If I work fewer than 35 years, some years of $0 wages will be factored into my benefits calculation. And if I work exactly 35 years, then those years when I earned less, since I worked part-time while taking care of my kids, will also be counted when my benefits are calculated.

Ideally, I want to make sure I have 35 years of the highest possible earnings included in my benefits calculation. This will allow me to get the maximum Social Security check possible without my benefits being reduced due to a short work history.

What are your options if you won't get 35 years of work in?

My work history, with some part-time years and a delayed start, isn't entirely unusual. Many people don't work a full 35 years at their peak earning potential.

If that's your situation, you can track the number of years you've worked at peak earnings and consider working longer, if possible. If that's not something you can, or want to do, you can also explore whether you may be able to get spousal benefits that are larger than your retirement checks.

Spousal benefits can equal up to 50% of the higher-earning spouse's standard benefit. So if your husband or wife had more consistently higher earnings, you may be able to get more money by claiming benefits on their work record instead.

The important thing is to understand how the benefits formula works, to track your years of work and make an informed decision about when to retire based on that formula -- and to explore all your options for Social Security benefits so you get the most income possible from this important retirement income source.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.