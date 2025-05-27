Bitcoin Magazine



One out of Four People Own Bitcoin and Crypto in 2025: Report

Today, Gemini, a crypto platform, released its 2025 Global State of Crypto Report, revealing a notable increase in cryptocurrency adoption in different countries. According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, ownership among respondents in the US, UK, France, and Singapore rose from one in five (21%) in 2024 to one in four (24%) in 2025.

The Trump Administration’s treatment of Bitcoin may have played a major role in its global growth. Since taking office in January 2025, President Trump has launched a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, where he installed leadership at the SEC that are in favor of digital assets, and endorsed legislation aimed at regulating stablecoins and establishing a clear framework for digital assets.

“The United States has proven itself as a global leader in web3 and blockchain technology with the addition of Trump’s pro-crypto policies, which is a significant change from the previous Administration” said the CEO of Gemini Marshall Beard. “With this pro-innovation approach, the crypto industry is positioned for significant growth in the United States and around the world.”

In the US nearly 23% of non-owners said that President Trump’s launch of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve made them more confident in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptos. Similar feelings were shared by about one in five non-owners in the United Kingdom (21%) and Singapore (19%).

Europe is leading the way in crypto ownership growth. In 2025, 24% of people in the UK said they own cryptocurrency, up from 18% last year; the biggest jump of any country surveyed. France also saw an increase, with 21% owning crypto, compared to 18% in 2024. In the US, adoption rose from 20% to 22%, and Singapore went from 26% to 28%.

France’s strong pro-crypto stance has encouraged more people there to invest in digital assets, which is the highest rate among all surveyed nations with 67%. Following France are Singapore, Italy, the UK, the US, and Australia.

In the US, nearly two in five crypto owners (39%) have invested in crypto ETFs, showing a steady rise since their approval in early 2024. Additionally, half of Millennials and Gen Z globally have invested in crypto at some point, with 52% of Millennials and 48% of Gen Z reporting current or past ownership.

