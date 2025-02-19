ONE GAS Earnings Results: $OGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONE GAS ($OGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, missing estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $630,700,000, missing estimates of $983,315,295 by $-352,615,295.
ONE GAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of ONE GAS stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 608,434 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,134,054
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 456,891 shares (+1421.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,639,701
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 439,487 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,434,474
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 391,944 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,142,122
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 378,464 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,208,632
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 342,749 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,735,368
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 310,460 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,499,355
ONE GAS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,508,302 of award payments to $OGS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS IS A CONTINUATION OF W911SG-14-C-0009, AWARDED ON MAY 30, 2014, DUE TO THE TRANSFER OF CONTRACT ADMINI...: $1,502,828
- ---------- COMMENTS: IT REQUEST STATUS: FALSE: $5,474
