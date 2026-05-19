One of Brink's Biggest Holders Just Took Some Off the Table

Key Points

Sold 99,349 shares of Brink's; estimated transaction value of $11.92 million based on average prices from January to March 2026

Quarter-end value of the position decreased by $15.75 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement

Represents a 1.73% change relative to fund 13F AUM

Post-trade, Southernsun holds 316,643 shares valued at $32.81 million

The position now accounts for 4.76% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On May 13, 2026, Southernsun Asset Management reported a sale of 99,349 shares of Brink's (NYSE:BCO), an estimated $11.92 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Sold 99,349 shares of Brink's; estimated transaction value of $11.92 million based on average prices from January to March 2026

Quarter-end value of the position decreased by $15.75 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement

Represents a 1.73% change relative to fund 13F AUM

Post-trade, Southernsun holds 316,643 shares valued at $32.81 million

The position now accounts for 4.76% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 13, 2026, Southernsun Asset Management reduced its stake in Brink's by 99,349 shares. The estimated transaction value for this trade was $11.92 million, using the average closing price for the January–March 2026 quarter. The net position value for Brink's shifted by $15.75 million over the quarter, reflecting both trading and market price movement.

What else to know

Southernsun continues to hold Brink's after the sale, with the position representing 4.76% of reported 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:DAR: $48.25 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSE:MUSA: $41.89 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSE:BOOT: $39.86 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE:LPX: $35.35 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:EXTR: $34.65 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, Brink's shares were priced at $104.98, up 19.47% over the past year but underperforming the S&P 500 by 4.8 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.39 billion Net Income (TTM) $191.5 million Dividend Yield 0.98% Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $104.98

Company/Etf snapshot

Brinks provides secure transportation of valuables, cash management, ATM services, vault outsourcing, and security technology solutions across multiple regions.

the company generates revenue primarily through service contracts for cash-in-transit, ATM management, and security system installation and monitoring.

It serves banks, financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, jewelers, and commercial enterprises.

Brink's is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management, operating at scale with over $5.39 billion in annual revenue. The company's strategy leverages a broad suite of security services and technology solutions to address the complex needs of financial institutions and commercial clients. Brink's competitive edge lies in its integrated service model, extensive international footprint, and longstanding reputation for reliability in high-value asset protection.

What this transaction means for investors

The headline number here is less interesting than the context behind it. Brink's was Southernsun's single largest holding coming into this quarter — not a fringe position, the top of the book. Trimming it by roughly a quarter drops it out of the top five, which sounds dramatic until you note that the fund kept the majority of the stake and still has a meaningful chunk of capital at work in the name. This looks like concentration management more than a change of view. When a stock runs and it happens to be your biggest position, reducing it is routine — it's how you keep one name from quietly becoming an outsized risk in a portfolio that spans three dozen holdings. Nothing in the filing suggests Southernsun is souring on Brink's; they just brought the position back to a size that better fits the rest of the book. For investors who already own Brink's, the signal here is limited. An institution with a long-running stake trimmed at a gain and moved on. Whether that should inform your own thinking depends almost entirely on why you own it and what's changed in the underlying business — neither of which a 13F can tell you.

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Boot Barn and Murphy USA. The Motley Fool recommends Boot Barn, Darling Ingredients, and Murphy USA and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $55 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.