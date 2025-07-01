Politics

The One Big Beautiful Act Passes in the U.S. Senate — Without Bitcoin Tax Amendment

July 01, 2025 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by Frank Corva for Bitcoin Magazine->

Bitcoin Magazine

The One Big Beautiful Act Passes in the U.S. Senate — Without Bitcoin Tax Amendment

Today, the One Big Beautiful Act passed in the U.S. Senate with a 51-50 vote, the final vote having been cast by Vice President Vance.

After a marathon amendment session, the bill passed without any Bitcoin- or crypto-related amendments included in it.

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) pushed for a vote on an amendment to the bill that would have provided for a de minimis capital gains exemption on crypto transactions of $300 or less, with a $5,000 yearly cap.

The senator urged Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts to call their senators to let them know that this issue was important to them.

Leaders in the Bitcoin and crypto industry also spoke up about the importance of this amendment being added to the bill.

BTC Inc. Chairman David Bailey shared on X that “the de minimus transaction exemption is the #1 request from the grassroots bitcoin and crypto community and anyone who stands against it is directly screwing over the 50m Americans that own bitcoin and crypto.”

Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss stated on X that “Passing the de minus transaction exemption for bitcoin and crypto transactions <$300 is critical to making America the bitcoin and crypto capital of the world.

But alas, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) did not facilitate a vote on the amendment.

Senator Lummis has acknowledged that the proposed amendment was not voted on and said that she plans to continue working with Senator Crapo to pass a law addressing crypto tax treatment.

The senator’s office share the following statement with Bitcoin Magazine:

“Senator Lummis had productive conversations with Chairman Crapo and other Senate Finance Committee members over the last few weeks, and looks forward to continuing her work with the Chairman and the rest of the committee to fix these important tax issues at a later date.”

Senator Lummis did not comment further on when that later date might be.

This post The One Big Beautiful Act Passes in the U.S. Senate — Without Bitcoin Tax Amendment first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Frank Corva.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

PoliticsTaxes
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.