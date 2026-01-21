This Is One of the Best Nuclear Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Key Points

Constellation operates the largest fleet of nuclear power plants.

The company is also the largest producer of electricity in the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

Nuclear energy stocks were among the energy sector's best-performing stocks in 2025.

Oklo, for instance, ended the year with a triple-digit gain, while uranium enricher Centrus Energy and uranium miner Cameco both had blockbuster performances.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Even the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT: NLR), a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund, ended the year with a 12-month gain of more than 50%.

One company that continues to stand out for its dominance in the industry is Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG). Indeed, if I had to pick one nuclear energy stock to buy and hold for the next 10 years, Constellation would top the list. Here's why.

A nuclear advantage that can't be replicated quickly

Constellation Energy may not have the exciting growth potential of a start-up like Oklo. But it has something Oklo doesn't have yet, nor will likely have for several years: operating nuclear power plants.

Indeed, Constellation operates the largest nuclear fleet in the U.S., and it has signed several contracts that will extend over the next decade.

In June 2025, it announced a 20-year agreement with Meta Platforms tied to the full output of its Clinton Clean Energy Center starting in 2027. It has also made moves to restart the former Three Mile Island Unit 1 site (now Crane Clean Energy Center) with support from Microsoft.

Constellation has also completed its acquisition of Calpine, which makes it the U.S.'s largest producer of electricity.

Looking ahead, I wouldn't rule out the possibility of Constellation developing its own next-generation reactors. Like Oklo and NuScale, which are designing small reactors, Constellation could develop its own novel technology to keep up with demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. In fact, CEO Joe Dominguez has already signaled that the company might consider next-generation nuclear plants on existing sites.

Again, Constellation likely won't deliver a start-up-style upside over a 10-year period. But with operating assets and long-term contracts, it look well positioned to grow over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Constellation Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $470,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in Microsoft and Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco, Constellation Energy, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.