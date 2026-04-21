Markets

Ondo InsurTech Revenue Rises 19%

April 21, 2026 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ondo InsurTech Plc (ONDO.L) Tuesday reported a 19% rise in revenue to £4.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2026, driven by strong growth in the U.S.

Recurring revenue surged 50% to £3.8 million, offsetting a 39% decline in one-off device fees. U.S. revenue more than doubled to £2.3 million, accounting for 49% of total sales.

Customer growth remained robust, with total users rising 39% to over 209,000, while U.S. customers jumped 114%.

The company expects continued growth, though some partner orders may be delayed or uncertain, impacting near-term cash flow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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