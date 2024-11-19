Ondo InsurTech to Announce Interim Results and Innovations

Ondo InsurTech Plc (GB:ONDO) has released an update.

Ondo InsurTech Plc, a pioneer in claims prevention technology for home insurers, is set to reveal its interim results for the first half of 2024 on December 3rd. The announcement will be followed by a live investor presentation featuring CEO Craig Foster and CFO Kevin Withington, where they will discuss the company’s advancements, including their innovative LeakBot technology that significantly reduces water damage claims. With partnerships with major insurers and a focus on sustainable solutions, Ondo continues to make waves in the financial markets.

