Ondas Holdings Shareholders Approve Stock Plan Amendment

Ondas Holdings ( (ONDS) ) has provided an announcement.

At the 2024 Annual Meeting, Ondas Holdings Inc. stockholders approved an amendment to increase the shares authorized under its 2021 Stock Incentive Plan from 8 million to 11 million. The meeting also included votes on director elections, ratification of accountants, executive compensation, and the stock plan amendment, reflecting active shareholder participation in shaping the company’s future.

