Ondas Edges Down in the Last Month: How to Approach the Stock Now?

Ondas Inc.’s ONDS shares have edged down 1.1% in the past month, compared with the Wireless-National sector’s decline of 3.1%.

The company entered 2026 following a transformational year marked by a pivot to autonomous systems, aggressive portfolio expansion and platform scaling. OAS has quickly become a comprehensive “system-of-systems” platform. The division is now a multi-domain autonomy platform spanning Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance or ISR, Counter-UAS, loitering munitions/strike systems, unmanned ground vehicles and stratospheric sensing via World View acquisition.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amid strong defense spending tailwinds, Ondas’ performance raises an important question for investors: Is the pullback caused by sentiment and profit-taking, or by deteriorating fundamentals?

Let’s do a deep dive.

Heavy Reliance on M&A for Top-Line Expansion

2025 revenues were up 605% to $50.7 million. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to at least $375 million, from an earlier target of $170-$180 million, mainly buoyed by acquisitions.



Now here’s where investor conviction begins to wobble.



The company is not scaling a proven business model, but it is assembling one through aggressive deal-making.



Ondas expects the five acquisitions announced in the first quarter of 2026 to add $230 million to revenues. This is a little problematic as so many acquisitions in such a short period can create integration overload and execution risks, as achieving targets depends on timely integration and conversion of backlog into revenues. Even if a single large customer delays, reduces or cancels, revenues would decline materially. The company reports first quarter 2026 earnings on May 14.

Persistent Losses Weigh on Investment Case

Profitability continues to be a major concern for Ondas. In the fourth quarter of 2025, operating expenses increased to $36.1 million, up from $9.4 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly caused by M&A activity, infrastructure investments and higher personnel costs. As a result, adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $9.9 million compared with a loss of $7 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $101 million for the fourth quarter and $133.4 million for the full year.



Adjusted EBITDA losses are expected to widen in the first quarter due to higher operating expenses, including increased leadership hiring and marketing investments to support rapid growth. Ondas expects EBITDA margins to improve over the year and expects product-level profitability by the third quarter of 2026. However, OAS profitability is expected by the third quarter of 2027, and more importantly, company-wide profitability only by the first quarter of 2028.



Management characterizes these investments as necessary to support growth. However, this can pose a significant concern for investors as the path to profitability remains heavily dependent on flawless execution. Any delays in integration and order conversion could push the profitability timeline further out.

ONDS Sees Cash Burn

Ondas’ cash flow profile adds another layer of concern. The company has resorted to financing ($1.8 billion since mid-2025), and this has boosted the pro forma cash balance to $1.5 billion. ONDS highlights this as an advantage to scale rapidly. Note, frequent equity dilution can erode shareholder value.



Cash generation also remains a problem. The company used $38.7 million in operating activities for 2025 and expects cash usage to increase in the first half of 2026.

Competitive Landscape Is Intensifying

The drone industry is experiencing rapid growth, with the unmanned aerial vehicle drones market expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2031, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence. Competition has intensified with drone companies such as Red Cat Holdings RCAT, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS and Draganfly DPRO vying to capture a larger share.



Heavy reliance on OAS for revenue growth in the increasingly crowded drone space is also concerning. Revenues from Ondas Networks are expected to remain modest due to uncertain rail network buildout timelines.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given these factors, analysts have kept their earnings estimates unchanged for ONDS’ first quarter over the past 30 days.

ONDS Stock vs. Peers

Not just ONDS, but other drone tech players have also seen their stocks perform poorly in the past month.



KTOS and RCAT have lost 17.3% and 18.5% over the same time frame, while DPRO is up 4.1%.

ONDS: Sky High Valuation Compounds Investment Case

ONDS is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 9.23X, a premium compared with the Zacks Wireless National industry’s 1.75X and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.78X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The forward 12-month price/sales multiple for KTOS, DPRO and RCAT stand at 6.42X, 1.39X and 6.85X, respectively.

How to Approach ONDS Stock?

Ondas’ heavy reliance on M&A, widening losses, and cash burn make the investment case risky. With profitability still years away, execution missteps and integration challenges remain significant concerns.



Its premium valuation exposes investors to sharp volatility and heightens downside risk in the near to medium-term.



Until Ondas can demonstrate sustainable organic growth and make progress toward profitability, new investors need to exercise caution.



At present, ONDS carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.