Ondas Builds Multi-Domain Defense Platform Amid Demand Surge

Defense and security autonomy is moving from development to deployment, and that shift is setting up a multi-year tailwind. Ondas Inc. ONDS pivoted into that deployment cycle during 2025 as its Ondas Autonomous Systems business scaled deliveries across multiple programs.

The company is now pairing that demand backdrop with an aggressive consolidation strategy, aiming to broaden what it can deliver across domains while it works to convert a growing backlog into revenue.

ONDS: The Market Shift Is Driving a Deployment Cycle

The current market cycle is being shaped by customers moving autonomous solutions into real-world operations. Ondas leaned into that transition in 2025 as products such as the Optimus System, Iron Drone Raider and Apeiro scaled through the year.

That momentum showed up in the financial trajectory. Revenue rose to $50.7 million in 2025, up 605% from 2024, while gross margin expanded to roughly 40% as scale improved. Organic revenue growth was 63%, pointing to a core business that is expanding alongside acquired contributions.

Ondas Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ondas Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ondas Holdings Inc. Quote

Ondas Built a Multi-Domain Platform Through Deals

Ondas is using acquisitions to broaden its platform across multiple autonomy and defense-adjacent domains. Management has tied the strategy to building capabilities spanning unmanned ground systems, robotics, fiber-optic communications, subsurface intelligence and demining robotics.

The pace has been significant. Ondas deployed about $550 million across five acquisitions in the first quarter of 2026 alone, and those acquired businesses are expected to contribute around $230 million of revenue in 2026. Management’s integration thesis centers on a “growth double dip,” where acquired companies benefit from their underlying market growth and accelerate further by leveraging Ondas’ go-to-market access, operational infrastructure and capital.

This consolidation approach also fits what investors are seeing across the broader autonomy ecosystem. Peers like Draganfly Inc. DPRO and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT highlight how demand is spreading across unmanned aircraft and related defense workflows, even as execution and funding discipline remain key differentiators in the space.

ONDS: The Mistral Merger Changes Scale and Backlog

The Mistral merger is a major step-change in scale for Ondas’ contracting footprint. Ondas completed the transaction on April 24, 2026, valuing the merger at $175 million, and noted that Mistral has captured programs topping $1 billion in value.

The backlog math underscores the shift. Ondas reported backlog with orders in hand of $177 million as of March 31, 2026, versus $68 million at year-end 2025.

After incorporating contracted backlog from Mistral and World View, the pro forma backlog is $457 million, including $264 million from Mistral and $16 million from World View.

Ondas World View Adds a Stratospheric ISR Layer

World View expands Ondas’ autonomy stack into high-altitude sensing. The acquisition, completed April 1, 2026, adds a stratospheric layer and supports a persistent, multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance concept spanning stratosphere, air and ground.

World View’s Stratollite brings long-endurance, high-altitude sensing that complements Ondas’ drones, counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities and ground robotics. In practical terms, it extends the company’s ability to connect sensing and mission workflows across domains rather than treating each platform as a standalone product line.

ONDS Orders and Programs Point to Multi-Year Demand

Recent orders suggest the opportunity is not limited to one-off purchases. Ondas’ subsidiary 4M Defense secured a $10 million initial order under a broader $50 million demining program tied to Israel’s $1.7 billion eastern border security project. That win expanded active contracts to nearly $80 million across two programs.

Ondas also received an approximately $68 million initial order for heavy engineering vehicles under a previously announced $140 million strategic military engineering program awarded to subsidiary INDO Earth Moving Ltd. The vehicles are designed to be integrated with autonomous and artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities, enabling traditional equipment to operate as intelligent, mission-integrated robotic platforms. The broader program includes maintenance and expansion options that can support additional revenue over time.

Ondas Partnerships and Europe Focus Extend Reach

Ondas is pairing M&A with partnerships designed to expand reach and production capacity. Through subsidiary HD Advanced Technologies GmbH, Ondas and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG formed ONBERG Autonomous Systems, a joint venture that builds on a December 2025 memorandum of understanding. The initial focus is Germany and Ukraine, combining Ondas Autonomous Systems’ counter-unmanned aerial systems and ISR technologies with Heidelberg’s industrial scale and European production footprint.

The company is also working with Palantir Technologies and World View to build an AI-driven, multi-domain ISR platform. The partnership aligns with the broader strategy of connecting sensing, autonomy and decision support across domains under a single operational framework.

ONDS: The Execution Bottlenecks to Watch

The consolidation theme raises execution stakes. Rapid deal activity increases integration complexity across culture, systems and product road maps, and delays in synergy capture or order fulfillment can pressure the profitability path.

Losses are expected to continue in the near term as the company funds hiring, infrastructure and integration. Management’s profitability timeline calls for improved adjusted EBITDA margins through 2026, with product-level profitability by the third quarter of 2026, Ondas Autonomous Systems profitability by the third quarter of 2027, and company-wide profitability by the first quarter of 2028.

Shareholder outcomes can also be constrained by capital structure dynamics. Equity financing has strengthened liquidity but introduces dilution risk, while warrant-related volatility has already affected results and can continue to weigh on sentiment.

Ondas carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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