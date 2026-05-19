Ondas Acquires Omnisys to Boost AI Battlefield Capabilities

Ondas Inc. ONDS has announced an agreement to acquire 100% of Omnisys Ltd., adding AI-powered battlefield orchestration software to its autonomous defense systems portfolio. The acquisition marks a major step in Ondas’ strategy to expand as a software-defined defense technology company. Omnisys develops Battle Resource Optimization BRO software designed for multi-domain defense planning and real-time operational decision making. Ondas expects the BRO platform to become a core orchestration layer across its autonomous systems portfolio, supporting mission planning, operational coordination and battlefield resource optimization across sensors, autonomous systems and defense assets operating in complex environments.

Management stated that the BRO platform is a modular vendor-agnostic AI software suite that integrates data from sensors, command and control systems, autonomous platforms and operational assets into a unified operational picture. Using AI algorithms and operations research methodologies, the platform generates optimized courses of action across the mission lifecycle, including pre-mission planning, mission adaptation and post-mission analysis.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Ondas’ financial profile by adding a high-margin, software-driven business with a long operational history and profitability. Ondas also stated that integrating BRO with its SkyWeaver AI and mission autonomy platform will create a unified “sense-decide-orchestrate-act” framework across ISR strike, electronic warfare, counter-UAS, and air defense missions while supporting expansion into additional U.S. and allied defense markets.

Ondas is expanding its autonomous defense and ISR platform through a series of strategic acquisitions, including Rotron Aerospace, Mistral Inc., Bird Aero, Indo-Earth and World View, strengthening its capabilities across loitering munitions, counter-missile defense systems, military engineering equipment and stratospheric surveillance solutions. The acquisitions are enhancing Ondas’ position as an integrated autonomous defense solutions provider, with Mistral adding access to a $982 million U.S. Army IDIQ program and World View accelerating the company’s multi-domain ISR roadmap. These deals also contributed to a sharp increase in pro forma backlog to $457 million, supporting Ondas’ long-term growth and global expansion strategy.

Taking a Look at ONDS Competitors’ Acquisition Strategies

Draganfly DPRO is expanding its defense technology portfolio through the acquisition of substantially all assets of Skip Dynamix’s drone technology business. The deal adds ultra-low-cost, mass-producible fixed-wing unmanned aerial systems designed for long-range ISR, electronic warfare support, logistics and one-way missions. By combining Draganfly’s AI, autonomy, manufacturing and military systems integration expertise with Skip Dynamix’s scalable Orca platform, the company aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing autonomous defense market. The acquisition is also expected to expand Draganfly’s opportunities across NATO-aligned modernization initiatives, Indo-Pacific security programs and Department of War autonomous systems projects.

Unusual Machines UMAC is also expanding its domestic drone manufacturing capabilities through the acquisition of Upgrade Energy, which is expected to significantly accelerate its battery production plans and strengthen its position in the rapidly growing U.S. drone ecosystem. The company plans to integrate battery pack manufacturing operations in Orlando and California following the deal’s completion as part of its broader strategy to scale NDAA-compliant drone component production. Management believes the acquisition will support rising demand from Department of War programs, counter-drone applications and the expanding domestic drone market while complementing ongoing investments in motors, cameras and FPV headset manufacturing.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS are down 13.4% in the past month compared with the Wireless-National industry’s decline of 3.5%.



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In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 9.47, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.71.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONDS’ earnings for the current year has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



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ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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