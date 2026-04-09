Onconetix Stock Up On Vinci AI Vision Launch

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) shares climbed 53% in today's trading after the company highlighted Realbotix's launch of the Vinci AI Vision System and the delivery of the first Vinci-equipped humanoid robot to Ericsson.

Breakthrough AI Vision System

Vinci is a patented AI vision and eye-tracking technology that enables humanoid robots to recognize individuals, recall conversations, and track engagement. Using in-eye cameras, the system provides real-time environmental awareness, allowing robots to maintain eye contact and continue prior conversations with returning users.

Data and Applications

The Vinci platform allows robots to collect and analyze human interaction data, including identity recognition, behavioral tracking, emotional signals, and engagement analytics. These features open opportunities for use in enterprise, consumer and clinical trial settings.

Strategic Acquisition

As previously announced on February 12, 2026, Onconetix entered into a definitive share exchange agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Realbotix LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realbotix Corp., in an all-stock transaction. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Following completion, the combined company will continue trading on Nasdaq.

ONCO has traded between $0.41 and $2.68 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.73, up 53.58%.

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