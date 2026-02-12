Onconetix Stock Plunges On Realbotix Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) has signed a definitive share exchange agreement to acquire Realbotix LLC, a U.S.-based developer of AI-powered humanoid robotics, in an all-stock transaction.

Realbotix, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realbotix Crop. (TSX-V: XBOT), designs and manufactures lifelike humanoid robots for customer-facing roles in healthcare, education, hospitality, and entertainment. Its patented technologies enable realistic expressions, vision, and social interaction, with robots capable of autonomous operation without human teleoperation.

Andrew J. Oakley, Chairman of Onconetix, said the deal represents a strategic shift for the company: "Realbotix is pioneering humanoid robotics, and we believe this combination will significantly enhance shareholder value." Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel added that the company's vision system can interpret emotional cues and colors, demonstrated at CES 2026.

Realbotix has achieved several milestones, including securing Ericsson as its first enterprise client, deploying robots in shopping malls and conferences, and featuring humanoid robots on national television and social media platforms.

Upon closing, Realbotix Parent will own between 75% and 90% of the fully diluted common shares of the combined company, depending on Onconetix's cash position. Mr. Kiguel will become CEO of the combined entity. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both boards and is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Onconetix, formerly Blue Water Biotech is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with a portfolio that includes Proclarix, an in vitro diagnostic test for prostate cancer approved in the EU.

ONCO has traded between $1.15 and $47.68 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.22. down 33.98%.

