BioTech
ONCO

Onconetix Stock Plunges On Realbotix Acquisition

February 12, 2026 — 10:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) has signed a definitive share exchange agreement to acquire Realbotix LLC, a U.S.-based developer of AI-powered humanoid robotics, in an all-stock transaction.

Realbotix, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realbotix Crop. (TSX-V: XBOT), designs and manufactures lifelike humanoid robots for customer-facing roles in healthcare, education, hospitality, and entertainment. Its patented technologies enable realistic expressions, vision, and social interaction, with robots capable of autonomous operation without human teleoperation.

Andrew J. Oakley, Chairman of Onconetix, said the deal represents a strategic shift for the company: "Realbotix is pioneering humanoid robotics, and we believe this combination will significantly enhance shareholder value." Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel added that the company's vision system can interpret emotional cues and colors, demonstrated at CES 2026.

Realbotix has achieved several milestones, including securing Ericsson as its first enterprise client, deploying robots in shopping malls and conferences, and featuring humanoid robots on national television and social media platforms.

Upon closing, Realbotix Parent will own between 75% and 90% of the fully diluted common shares of the combined company, depending on Onconetix's cash position. Mr. Kiguel will become CEO of the combined entity. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both boards and is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Onconetix, formerly Blue Water Biotech is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with a portfolio that includes Proclarix, an in vitro diagnostic test for prostate cancer approved in the EU.

ONCO has traded between $1.15 and $47.68 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.22. down 33.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.