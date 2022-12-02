Oncolytics (ONCY) Up on Lead Drug Securing 2nd FDA Fast Track Tag

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech ONCY surged 20.5% on Dec 1 after management announced that the FDA granted a second fast-track designation to its lead pipeline drug, pelareorep, in pancreatic cancer indication.

The FDA granted the designation to pelareorep combined with Roche’s RHHBY PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapeutic agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel to treat advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The drug has already been granted a fast track designation by the FDA for treatment of metastatic breast cancer in 2017.

Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development and acceleration of the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need or offer a potential advantage over the existing treatments. A candidate granted Fast Track designation is also eligible for rolling review.

This year so far, shares of Oncolytics have surged 52.5% against the industry’s 18.3% fall.



FDA granted the fast-track designation based on data from the phase I/II GOBLET study, which is evaluating pelareorep plus Roche’s Tecentriq in multiple gastro-intestinal cancer indications. Last month, Oncolytics announced interim clinical data from a cohort of the GOBLET study that evaluated the combination of pelareorep, Roche’s Tecentriq, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in first-line advanced/metastatic PDAC patients. Data from this cohort showed that this combination achieved a 69% objective response rate (ORR), which is nearly thrice the average ORR of 25% reported in PDAC patients treated with the combination of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

The GOBLET study is part of a new master clinical supply agreement entered between Oncolytics Biotech and Roche in 2020. Per the agreement, Roche will supply Tecentriq for use in Oncolytics' clinical development plan. Both companies will have access to clinical data.

Apart from gastrointestinal cancers, pelareorep is also being evaluated in clinical studies for breast cancer and multiple myeloma indications. The drug is being studied in combination studies with popular drugs like Amgen’s Kyprolis, Bristol Myers’ Opdivo and Pfizer/Merck’s Bavencio.

